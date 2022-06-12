Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.28% of Ingevity worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Ingevity by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 48,584 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Ingevity by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Ingevity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $70.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.56. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.96.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

