Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 989,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,608,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGI opened at $8.13 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on AGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.82.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

