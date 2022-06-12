Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 34,430 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,430 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SILK. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,517,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,647,000 after acquiring an additional 526,930 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 952,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,583,000 after acquiring an additional 170,773 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 689,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,393,000 after acquiring an additional 113,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 404,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 79,169 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.59. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 67.38% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

