Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 129.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 230.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Surmodics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $37.48 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a market cap of $524.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $179,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,294.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

