Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.64.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $191.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $173.64 and a one year high of $365.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.