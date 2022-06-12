Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 18,438 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,438 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 452,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.42 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

