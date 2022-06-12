Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,504 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Phreesia worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PHR stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.39. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Phreesia Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.