Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.09% of Saia worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,244,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Saia by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,345,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $191.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.64 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.64.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

