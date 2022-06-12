Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Shake Shack worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after acquiring an additional 86,150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 633.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $42.93 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

About Shake Shack (Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.