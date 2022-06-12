Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,549 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.25% of Veracyte worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Veracyte by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Veracyte by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Veracyte by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Veracyte by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 261,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 48,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $963,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

VCYT stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.12. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

