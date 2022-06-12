Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BWX Technologies worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,321,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,818,000 after buying an additional 452,145 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,033,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,421,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,179,000 after purchasing an additional 174,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after purchasing an additional 526,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $64.91.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.94%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

