Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,724,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 163.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 107,754 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,265 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 652.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 52,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 270,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 49,888 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $116.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $33,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $101,397 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

