Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 24,243 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,243 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.38% of Palomar worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Palomar by 157.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 99,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 56.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Palomar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR opened at $62.59 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Palomar had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $29,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,982.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

