SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,778 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SiTime by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,094,000 after acquiring an additional 263,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SiTime by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,661,000 after acquiring an additional 106,190 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 314,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,971,000 after acquiring an additional 93,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 2,582.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 76,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total transaction of $36,513.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,359.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,738 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM opened at $196.77 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.05.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

