Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $6.13 Million Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 623,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,263,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,425,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,914,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

ADUS opened at $81.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $108.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $226.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,850 shares of company stock worth $157,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

