Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Raised by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,682,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,252 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of BAC opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

