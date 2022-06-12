Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $6.16 Million Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fate Therapeutics worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 189,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348,516.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $31,085.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,893.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,267 shares of company stock worth $2,214,418 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE opened at $19.81 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

FATE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

