Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,549 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 84.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after buying an additional 2,319,050 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,758,000 after buying an additional 1,242,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after buying an additional 275,487 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at about $10,382,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,188,000 after purchasing an additional 212,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCYT opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $54.13.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $67.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

