Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,045 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $33,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 314,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,323,000 after acquiring an additional 78,695 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $2,294,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

TRU stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.27. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

