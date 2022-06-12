Sei Investments Co. Sells 64,970 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,970 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $31,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $158.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average of $99.36.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

