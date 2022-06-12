Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,786 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $32,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $247.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

