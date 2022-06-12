Sei Investments Co. Sells 64,970 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,970 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $31,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.64 and a 200 day moving average of $99.36. The company has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

