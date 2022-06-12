Sei Investments Co. Has $33.28 Million Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,452 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.38% of LendingClub worth $33,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in LendingClub by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.94. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $49.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,003. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $522,820 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

