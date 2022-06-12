Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,244 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 496,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,244 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $34,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,505,000 after purchasing an additional 92,578 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 93.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49.

