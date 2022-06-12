Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $33,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $96.85 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

