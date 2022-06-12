Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,061 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.37% of Apartment Income REIT worth $31,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 209,486 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,418,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34,524 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 50,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIRC opened at $41.39 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.