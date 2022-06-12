Sei Investments Co. Sells 37,792 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,792 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Kroger worth $31,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after purchasing an additional 132,555 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Kroger by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 696,626 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Kroger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,076,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,265,000 after purchasing an additional 108,688 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,061,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.74.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 348,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,654,330. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

