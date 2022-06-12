Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of First Republic Bank worth $33,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.69.

FRC stock opened at $141.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $136.31 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.