Sei Investments Co. Has $32.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,417 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $32,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 106,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,218,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,912,000 after buying an additional 12,949 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,795,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $212.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.13 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.47 and its 200-day moving average is $252.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

