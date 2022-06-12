Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,246 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $31,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $126.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.82. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

