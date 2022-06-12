Sei Investments Co. Sells 24,061 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,061 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $31,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $393,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

