Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,045 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $33,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.27. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $79.02 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.