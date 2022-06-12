Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,045 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $33,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.
TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransUnion (TRU)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.