Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,670 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.37% of Tenet Healthcare worth $32,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THC opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.02.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

