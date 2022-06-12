Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,244 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $34,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $69.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49.

