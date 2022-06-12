Sei Investments Co. Sells 64,649 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 64,649 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Gentex worth $32,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.3% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,170,000 after purchasing an additional 105,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gentex by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,543,000 after buying an additional 79,634 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.67 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,045 shares of company stock valued at $384,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

