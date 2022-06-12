Sei Investments Co. Purchases 12,604 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $33,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,662,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.18.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

