Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of J. M. Smucker worth $32,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.27.

Shares of SJM opened at $128.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.20. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

