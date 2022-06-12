Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 547,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Sonoco Products worth $31,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SON. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,783,000 after purchasing an additional 701,528 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,210,000 after purchasing an additional 557,876 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,577 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $56.91 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -145.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -502.55%.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

