Sei Investments Co. Sells 162,802 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,802 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.44% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $32,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,000. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,151,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,844,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 309.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

