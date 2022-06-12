Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Northern Trust worth $33,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average is $115.05.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.18.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

