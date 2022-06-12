Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,914 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of First Republic Bank worth $33,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,496,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,102,000 after acquiring an additional 104,044 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,392,000 after acquiring an additional 207,877 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,970,000 after acquiring an additional 366,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,433,000 after acquiring an additional 130,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock opened at $141.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $136.31 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.29 and its 200 day moving average is $172.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.69.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

