Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $31,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after acquiring an additional 325,803 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $87.06 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

