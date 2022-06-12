Sei Investments Co. Has $34.89 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Cincinnati Financial worth $34,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,677,000 after buying an additional 33,880 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,017,000. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 27,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CINF stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.87 and its 200-day moving average is $123.97. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.