Sei Investments Co. Invests $35.57 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,795,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of NU at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NU shares. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

Shares of NU stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.38. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

