Sei Investments Co. Makes New $35.57 Million Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,795,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of NU as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth $1,774,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $5,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $5,890,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $8,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

