Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,919 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.31% of Nevro worth $37,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Nevro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 7,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on NVRO. StockNews.com lowered Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $46.24 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $182.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

