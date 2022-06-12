Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 72,949 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,949 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCEL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 743,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 39,197 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 182.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 89,688 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vericel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCEL. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

