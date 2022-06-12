Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $36,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $114,903,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 51.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,073,000 after purchasing an additional 631,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $68,401,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.74.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $117.44 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.80 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.23.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

