Sei Investments Co. Has $37.63 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of AvalonBay Communities worth $37,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 37,815 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,188.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 32,731 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $3,014,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,615,000 after acquiring an additional 152,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $194.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.85 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.10%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.06.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

