Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232,690 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $34,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Ventas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ventas by 32.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,836,000 after buying an additional 258,377 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,143,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,464,000 after buying an additional 293,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,975 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Capital One Financial began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

